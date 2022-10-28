Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield News: Go Big or GOURD home!

Oct 28, 2022

Fairfield Warde High School Marketing students gave the school “pumpkin” to talk about this week! The students came together to create the Annual Warde Product Pumpkin Patch.

Students were asked to prepare and organize a marketing campaign for an existing product.

They investigated and evaluated a product’s SWOT & PEST Analysis, Marketing Mix, Marketing Segmentation, and Competitive Position using a variety of research tools and methodologies.

Using their creativity, they were challenged to transform existing ideas and knowledge into new ideas using a pumpkin and making it resemble the existing product or service.

