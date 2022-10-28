Milford News: Carjacking Arrests

#Milford On October 28, 2022, at approximately 2:30 AM Milford Police Officers initiated a motor vehicle stop for motor vehicle violations. It was determined that the suspect vehicle was used in 2 armed carjackings in the surrounding area. The vehicle fled onto I-95 southbound, exited the highway at Exit 35, and immediately entered I-95 northbound. The suspect vehicle exited I-95 and went eastbound on Boston Post Rd until it became disabled utilizing tire deflation devices near Peck Ln. Two of the suspects, later identified as Levante Player, 20, of 285 Quinnipiac Ave in New Haven and Tyshawn Stanley, 21, of 121 Dewitt St in New Haven, attempted to flee the vehicle on foot but were apprehended. Stanley was apprehended by the police K9. A handgun was seized from the scene and was found to have one round in the chamber. Officers checked the area for any additional suspects. A Connecticut State Police Trooper located the third suspect, later identified as Kevin Wilfong-Dixon, 21, of 51 Salem St in New Haven, hiding near a dumpster near Pilgrim Furniture Store,

1755 Boston Post Rd. It was determined that Wilfong-Dixon was a parole absconder.

All parties were arrested and will appear in Milford Court on October 28, 2022.

Player and Stanley were held on a $75,000 bond and charged with:

Larceny 2nd Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd Degree

Interfering with a Police Officer

Weapons in Vehicle

Conspiracy to Commit Weapons in a Motor Vehicle

Carrying Pistol Without a Permit

Conspiracy to Commit Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit

Wilfong-Dixon was held on a $100,000 bond and charged with:

Larceny 2nd Degree

Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd Degree

Interfering with a Police Officer

Weapons in Vehicle

Conspiracy to Commit Weapons in a Motor Vehicle

Carrying Pistol Without a Permit

Conspiracy to Commit Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit

Engaging Police in Pursuit