Milford News: Risk of Injury to a Minor & Larceny 3rd Degree

#Milford CT–On October 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods for a report of a shoplifting. The female suspect had a child with her and fled the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle was located with 4 flat tires on Research Drive. The female driver, later identified as Ashley Swiatowiec, 31 of West Haven was detained and a child was located in the vehicle in a car seat.

The Loss Prevention Officer at Dick’s Sporting Goods said that Swiatowiec entered the store with a young boy in the cart. She began putting items in the cart and exited the store without paying for the merchandise. When mall security went outside to try to stop her, she left the merchandise in the cart, took the child out, got into her car and drove away. The total value of the stolen merchandise was $3,099.30.

She was charged accordingly and released on a promise to appear in court.

