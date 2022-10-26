Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News

Milford News: Risk of Injury to a Minor & Larceny 3rd Degree

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 26, 2022

#Milford CT–On October 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods for a report of a shoplifting. The female suspect had a child with her and fled the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle was located with 4 flat tires on Research Drive. The female driver, later identified as Ashley Swiatowiec, 31 of West Haven was detained and a child was located in the vehicle in a car seat.

The Loss Prevention Officer at Dick’s Sporting Goods said that Swiatowiec entered the store with a young boy in the cart. She began putting items in the cart and exited the store without paying for the merchandise. When mall security went outside to try to stop her, she left the merchandise in the cart, took the child out, got into her car and drove away. The total value of the stolen merchandise was $3,099.30.

She was charged accordingly and released on a promise to appear in court.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Local News

Milford News: Threatening and Breach Of Peace

Oct 24, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Milford News: Yutes Gone Wild

Oct 22, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

STREAMLINED DMV WEBSITE AND ADDITION OF MORE ONLINE SERVICE OPTIONS

Oct 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Local News

Milford News: Risk of Injury to a Minor & Larceny 3rd Degree

Oct 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport Police to Participate in DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Oct 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

FOUR JUVENILE CAR THIEVES CAPTURED IN TRUMBULL

Oct 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Assault

Oct 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick