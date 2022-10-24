Milford News: Threatening and Breach Of Peace

#Milford CT–On October 14, 2022, officers were dispatched to the Sunoco Gas Station for a report of a male who just threatened the cashier with a firearm. A witness said that a male caused a disturbance inside the store and threatened the clerk. The victim stated that Raymond Genet, 52 who is homeless entered the store, and asked for milk without offering payment.

The victim told Genet that he had to pay for the milk. Genet left and came back in angry. He knocked over the plastic guard on the counter and knocked several items off the counter. As he was walking out of the store, he pointed a finger at the victim, gesturing it as a gun, and said he would be back to shoot them. Genet was located short distance away. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

