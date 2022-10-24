Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Local News

Milford News: Threatening and Breach Of Peace

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 24, 2022

#Milford CT–On October 14, 2022, officers were dispatched to the Sunoco Gas Station for a report of a male who just threatened the cashier with a firearm. A witness said that a male caused a disturbance inside the store and threatened the clerk. The victim stated that Raymond Genet, 52 who is homeless entered the store, and asked for milk without offering payment.

The victim told Genet that he had to pay for the milk. Genet left and came back in angry. He knocked over the plastic guard on the counter and knocked several items off the counter. As he was walking out of the store, he pointed a finger at the victim, gesturing it as a gun, and said he would be back to shoot them. Genet was located short distance away. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

This news report is made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Local News

Milford News: Yutes Gone Wild

Oct 22, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

STREAMLINED DMV WEBSITE AND ADDITION OF MORE ONLINE SERVICE OPTIONS

Oct 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

SENATORS URGE RELEASE OF LIHEAP HOME HEATING AID

Oct 18, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Local News

Milford News: Threatening and Breach Of Peace

Oct 24, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Stamford

Stamford News: Car Into A House

Oct 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash With Injury

Oct 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

Oct 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick