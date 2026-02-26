Roofer Falls From Roof

Easton Police Statement:

At 12:13 p.m. on February 26, 2026, the Easton 911 Center received a call reporting that a person had fallen from the roof of a home at 270 Everett Road in Easton.

The 911 Center immediately provided emergency instructions over the phone and dispatched Easton Volunteer EMS, Easton Police, and Easton Fire to the scene. Per a predetermined response plan, the closest available paramedic from the Town of Trumbull was also automatically alerted.

Upon arrival, an Easton Police officer made patient contact and located a 24-year-old male lying on the back deck, unconscious and experiencing agonal respirations. Easton EMS and Fire personnel arrived shortly after, provided additional medical care, and extricated the patient from the property through a large volume of recent snowfall.

The patient was transported to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

The Easton Police Department is conducting an investigation in conjunction with Connecticut OSHA.

The department also reminds residents to take proper precautions in the coming weeks. As cleanup continues following recent snow events, officials urge everyone to take their time and exercise extra caution while performing snow removal work.

First responders were dispatched to Everett Road in Easton following reports that a roofer fell from a roof onto a deck below.

According to unconfirmed radio reports, the man is unresponsive but breathing. Crews are currently on scene providing medical care, and this remains a developing situation.

