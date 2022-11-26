Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield Milford

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 26, 2022
Town Fair

#Milford CT– On November 21, 2022, officers spoke to the victim who stated that all 4 tires on their vehicle were slashed while it was parked at 252 Depot Road. They stated that Jerry Ramos had threatened their boyfriend that morning and then proceeded to go 252 Depot Road and slash their tires. During the investigation, Ramos was identified as the person who had slashed the tires on the car, resulting in $1,500 worth of damage. He was charged accordingly and released on a promise to appear in court.

This press release was made possible by:

TFT FB Ad_Call Center Specialist
Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Wonderland At Roseville

Nov 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Crash!

Nov 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Shop and Stroll

Nov 23, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

8/25 Rollover

Nov 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield Milford

Nov 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Wonderland At Roseville

Nov 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Two Shot

Nov 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick