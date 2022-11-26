#Milford CT– On November 21, 2022, officers spoke to the victim who stated that all 4 tires on their vehicle were slashed while it was parked at 252 Depot Road. They stated that Jerry Ramos had threatened their boyfriend that morning and then proceeded to go 252 Depot Road and slash their tires. During the investigation, Ramos was identified as the person who had slashed the tires on the car, resulting in $1,500 worth of damage. He was charged accordingly and released on a promise to appear in court.

