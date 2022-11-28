Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

ACCESS HEALTH CT WAIVES REQUIREMENT FOR CERTAIN SMALL BUSINESSES 

Nov 28, 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. (Nov. 23, 2022) — Access Health CT (AHCT) Small Business announced it will waive the minimum number of employees typically required to enroll in a small group health insurance plan now through Dec. 15.

Small businesses can enroll in a group health insurance plan at any time of year. However, they usually need a certain percentage of employees to participate in the plan. During this period, any small business with 50 or fewer employees in Connecticut can enroll in a group health insurance plan regardless of how many employees participate.

This opportunity, called the Employee Participation Waiver Period for small businesses, is only offered to new groups not currently enrolled through Access Health CT Small Business.

“This period happens only once a year,” said John Carbone, Access Health CT Director of Small Business and Product Development. “Requirements can be an obstacle, and the employee participation waiver is designed to enable small business owners to access group health insurance plans they otherwise may not have been able to provide to their employees.”

The Employee Participation Waiver Period may be particularly helpful to small business owners this year. While health insurance may have been seen as a perk or benefit, now most employees view it as a compensation requirement almost as important as pay. Offering health insurance is critical to recruiting and retaining the top talent that all businesses need.

To learn more about how to make health insurance possible for your small business, visit AccessHealthCTSmallBiz.com to request a free quote or find a broker near you.

