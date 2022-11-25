Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Ansonia News: Illegal Cannabis Sales

Nov 25, 2022

#Ansoinia CT– On November 21, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department, working in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, served a search warrant on Mo’s Smoke Shop, 213 Pershing Drive. Numerous items containing cannabis were located and seized from the store. Along with the illegal cannabis products the store was in violation of other State regulations. As a result of the violations the store has been temporarily closed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the police department at 203-735-1885.

