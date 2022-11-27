Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot

Nov 27, 2022

#Bridgeport CT– On November 26, 2022, at approximately 12:15 pm Bridgeport Police Officers were dispatched to 250 North Bishop Avenue on the report of a shooting that occurred at this location early this morning at approximately 1:15 am.

Uniformed police officers located a crime scene outside the building and contacted the Detective Bureau. The Detective Bureau responded and has taken charge of the investigation.

The victim has been identified as a 47-year-old Bridgeport man. He is being treated at an area hospital for a gunshot wound to the face and is expected to survive. This appears to be an isolated incident where the victim knew the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective David Garcia, at 203-581-5233 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

