3:58am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 100 block of Federal Street. Police were first on the scene and reported heavy fire on the 2nd floor of a multi-family building. The police then worked to make sure everyone was out of the building. Firefighters had called the evacuation tone to get all the firefighters out of the building and fight the fire from outside. Within 40 minutes the firefighters had the bulk of the fire out. There were no reported injuries.

