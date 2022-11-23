Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Shop and Stroll

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Nov 23, 2022

The 10th Annual Holiday Shop & Stroll will take place on Thursday, December 8th from 6 PM – 9 PM. To kick off the night, join us at South Bay for a pre-event happy hour from 5 PM – 6 PM for cocktails and apps. Participating shops will stay open late and offer an assortment of hors d’oeuvres and seasonal refreshments. Be on the lookout for additional festive happenings, such as the traveling carolers and musicians from local schools that will fill the air with holiday cheer. Once you’ve wrapped up your shopping, meet us at Isla & Co for an after-party starting at 8:30 PM.

Check out experiencefairfieldct.org/shopnstroll or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @ExperienceFairfield for more event information.

Our sponsor will help you pair a wine with turkey or difficult relatives….

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

