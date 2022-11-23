Fairfield News: Shop and Stroll

The 10th Annual Holiday Shop & Stroll will take place on Thursday, December 8th from 6 PM – 9 PM. To kick off the night, join us at South Bay for a pre-event happy hour from 5 PM – 6 PM for cocktails and apps. Participating shops will stay open late and offer an assortment of hors d’oeuvres and seasonal refreshments. Be on the lookout for additional festive happenings, such as the traveling carolers and musicians from local schools that will fill the air with holiday cheer. Once you’ve wrapped up your shopping, meet us at Isla & Co for an after-party starting at 8:30 PM.

Check out experiencefairfieldct.org/shopnstroll or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @ExperienceFairfield for more event information.

