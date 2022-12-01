GOVERNOR AND MRS. LAMONT INVITED BY PRESIDENT BIDEN TO ATTEND WHITE HOUSE STATE DINNER ON THURSDAY

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont today announced that they have been invited by President Joe Biden to attend the state dinner that is being held at the White House on the evening of Thursday, December 1, 2022.

This is the first state dinner to be hosted by the Biden-Harris administration. It will highlight the long-standing ties between the United States and France and include invited guests President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron of France.

“It is an honor to be invited to this administration’s first White House state dinner and we are appreciative of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for including Connecticut as part of this important event,” Governor Lamont said. “This is a significant opportunity to represent our state and reinforce the strong cultural and economic ties we have with our French partners. While in Washington, I look forward to meeting with other federal partners to discuss critical priorities for our state.”

Governor Lamont will remain in Washington, D.C. on Friday, December 2, 2022, for the purpose of holding meetings with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

