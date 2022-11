On November 15, 2022, officers were dispatched to a Wheelers Farm Road address for an unwanted person complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated that their stepfather was intoxicated and yelling at them. Scott Kowalski of Milford was using racial and homophobic slurs and was threatening to assault them. Kowlaski was

charged accordingly. His bond was set at $25,000.

This news report is made possible by: