Milford News: Tobacco Compliance Inspections

Milford CT– On November 14, 2022, the Milford Police Department working with the State of Connecticut, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (DMHAS) Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program (TPEP) conducted unannounced compliance inspections of establishments that sell tobacco products and/or electronic

cigarettes. The inspections were performed in an effort to determine compliance with state laws concerning the prohibition of the sale of e-cigarettes and/or tobacco products to youth under the age of 21.

Retailers are required by state law to inspect the photo ID of anyone who appears under the age of 30 before selling a tobacco product or electronic cigarette. Free online training is available to anyone who would like to learn more at: cttobaccotraining.com

A total of 19 unannounced compliance inspections were conducted. Of this total, 14 establishments were found compliant, and 5 establishments were found non-compliant with Connecticut General Statutes section 53-244

(Sale of tobacco to a person under 21) or Section 53-344b (Sale of an e-cigarette to a person under 21). The offending clerks at these establishments were issued a first-time infraction in the amount of $300.00. Learn more at http://ww.ct.gov/dmhas/tpep

Tobacco retailers are licensed by the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS). Non-compliant

inspection results are referred to DRS for possible administrative action.

The following retailers were found to be non-compliant:

Devon Smoke Shop, 149 Bridgeport Ave

Galaxy Fuel/FoodMart, 180 New Haven Ave

Krauszers Food Stores, 631 Milford Point Road

Patriot Fuels Food Shop, 714 Boston Post Road

Shell, 1345 New Haven Ave

