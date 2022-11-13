Scam Alert: Police Impersonator – Phone Scam

The Bridgeport Police Department (BPD) would like to warn the public about a financial telephone scam, where callers posing as representatives of Police Department falsely assert criminal legal action in exchange for monetary funds.

The Bridgeport Police Department has been notified of multiple telephone calls regarding scammers impersonating members of the BPD who have attempted to extort individuals claiming they are delinquent for jury duty. The scammers falsely claim the individual has an active arrest warrant for jury duty violations which requires them to pay a fine to be restored to good standing. These calls are fake and not made from anyone at the BPD.

The Bridgeport Police Department will never solicit anyone for monetary funds.

If you happen to receive unsolicited phone calls similar in nature:

Do not give in to pressure to take immediate action.

Do not engage in any conversation, as scammers may record your response.

Do not provide your credit card number, bank account information, or other personal information to the caller.

Do not send money if a caller tells you to wire money, use a mobile cash app., or pay with a prepaid debit card.

Do not travel to any location the caller has asked you to go to.

Call your local police department immediately to report this crime.

If you have been a victim of this scam in Bridgeport Connecticut, please contact the BPD Financial Crimes Unit, Detective Frank Podpolucha, at 203 581-5210.

