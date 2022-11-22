State Police Ready For Holiday Rush

(Middletown CT – November 21, 2022) – As family and friends gather this week for the Thanksgiving holiday, CT State Troopers remind residents that there will be many more vehicles on state roads in the next seven days. State Police is ramping up plans to keep highways safe for everyone during this holiday rush.

Beginning on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. and running through Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at 11:59 p.m., Connecticut State Police will supplement its normal routine patrol personnel with additional Troopers throughout the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Troopers will patrol roads and highways across Connecticut focusing on aggressive drivers, unsafe drivers and drunk

drivers. These violations are causes of countless motor vehicle crashes in Connecticut and Troopers are committed to preventive enforcement in order to avoid wrecks.

As relatives and friends fly in and out of Bradley International Airport, know that Troopers there will help to ensure safety as passengers dash in and out of the terminal. It is always recommended that you check with the airlines to see if flights are on time to avoid waiting around the terminal. The active pick up and drop off of passengers is permitted at curbside in front of the terminals. Please remember

that no waiting is allowed and leaving a vehicle unattended is prohibited and may result in a fine. Drivers may park in the free Cell Phone Parking Lot while waiting for passengers to arrive; the lot is located on Light Lane, minutes from the terminal: https://bradleyairport.com/directions-parking/cellphone-lot/

On the highways, State Troopers ask Connecticut residents to be a part of the public safety solution by obeying traffic laws: don’t follow too closely to cars around yours, buckle up, drive the speed limit, and stay off your cell phone while driving. If you plan to consume alcohol, please do not drive; designate a driver for everyone’s safety.

“We ask that all drivers remember and follow traffic laws. Please be our extra set of eyes on the highways and call 911 if you spot an emergency,” noted Colonel Stavros Mellekas, commanding officer of the State Police. “During this very busy long holiday weekend, please take the time to arrive at your destination safely. Check traffic and weather reports before you leave home and be patient as

the roads will be filled with other drivers.”

Patrol Troopers will use traditional and non-traditional patrol cars to observe traffic and issue tickets to reckless and distracted drivers. A reminder to all drivers: anyone who is consuming alcohol should never get behind the wheel.

If you see a suspected drunk driver or a suspected reckless driver, please call 911, as this is a true emergency.

This press release was made possible by: