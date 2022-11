The Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street in Stratford will close on Wednesday, November 23 at 5 pm and all day on Thursday, November 24 in observation of the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will reopen on Friday, November 25 at 10 am.

Current library hours are: Monday-Thursday: 10-8, Friday-Saturday: 10-5 and Sunday: 1-5.

For further Library information, call 203.385.4161 or visit: www.stratfordlibrary.org.