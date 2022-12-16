On Friday 12/16/2022, Robert A. Mayer, 80, former Chief Fiscal Officer for the Town of

Fairfield, turned himself in on a warrant for additional charges which include Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 1st Degree by Defrauding the Public Community and Conspiracy to Commit Disposal of Solid Waste. The warrant was prepared by the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

These charges are as a result of the continued and ongoing Town of Fairfield fill pile

investigation conducted by the Fairfield Police and the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

He was released on a Written Promise to Appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on 12/19/2022.