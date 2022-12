2022-12-09@23:43pm–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police recived a call from St. Vincent’s Hospital reporting 2 males walked into the emergency room with non-life-threatening stab wounds. Police arrived to investigate. One said someone jumped out of the bushes and assualted him near Jackson and Madison Avenue. The other victim had already left the hospital when police arrived.

