Bridgeport News: Person Shot

2022-12-03@6:40 pm #Bridgeport CT–The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received a ShotSpotter activation near the intersection of Stratford Avenue & Wilmot Avenue. This area is located within the City’s East End. ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. During this time EOC received multiple calls from citizens in the East End reporting they heard gunshots in the same area (10-11 rounds).

At approximately 6:50 pm a 17-year-old Stratford CT teenager walked into a local hospital suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. He has been admitted into the hospital. The victim was dropped off near the hospital by private vehicle.

The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation. A crime scene was discovered on Stratford Avenue where evidence was collected.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the case officer, Detective Todd Toth, at 203-581-5244 or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

