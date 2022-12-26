Bridgeport News: Risk Of Injury To A Minor

#BridgeportCT–On December 26, 2022, at approximately 9:10 am Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Sherwood Avenue on the report of a kidnapping. The victim, a 14-year-old child, reported that two women sitting on a bench near the intersection of Wood Avenue & Olive Street attempted to kidnap him. Video surveillance in that area showed suspicious criminal activity. The video surveillance did not indicate an attempted kidnapping.

The Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation and view the suspects behavior to be consistent with felony Risk of Injury to a Minor.

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective David Garcia, at 203-581-5233. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.