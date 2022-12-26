Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Risk Of Injury To A Minor

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 26, 2022

#BridgeportCT–On December 26, 2022, at approximately 9:10 am Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Sherwood Avenue on the report of a kidnapping.  The victim, a 14-year-old child, reported that two women sitting on a bench near the intersection of Wood Avenue & Olive Street attempted to kidnap him.  Video surveillance in that area showed suspicious criminal activity.  The video surveillance did not indicate an attempted kidnapping. 

The Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation and view the suspects behavior to be consistent with felony Risk of Injury to a Minor. 

Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective David Garcia, at 203-581-5233.  Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Today’s Car Fire

Dec 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Carbon Monoxide Readings With Symptoms

Dec 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash!

Dec 25, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Today’s Car Fire

Dec 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Risk Of Injury To A Minor

Dec 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Route 8/25 Exit 2 Double Header

Dec 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

DECLARATION ENABLING CRUCIAL FEDERAL SUPPORT FOR FOOD AND HOUSING DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO CONTINUE FOR SEVERAL MORE MONTHS

Dec 26, 2022 Stephen Krauchick