Fairfield News: Suspect In Fairfield Rest Area Stabbing Arrested

#Fairfield CT– On December 27th, 2022, Troopers responded to the northbound rest area on I-95 in the Town of Fairfield to locate a female party involved in a stabbing incident that occurred on 12/26/22. The suspect, later identified as Kristin Allen (DOB 12/06/1987) was located outside of the rest area and subsequently taken into custody on an active arrest warrant. Allen was transported to Troop G for processing and charged with violation of C.G.S 53A-59 Assault in The First Degree, and C.G.S 53a-181 Breach of Peace In The Second Degree. Allen was unable to post a $100,000 court-set cash/surety bond. Allen was transported to York Correction Facility and is scheduled to appear at GA-2 Bridgeport Superior Court on 12/28/2022.

