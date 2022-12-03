Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield News: TikTok Incident

#Fairfield CT– On Thursday December 1, Fairfield Police received information from school officials at Tomlinson Middle School about concerning TikTok videos being circulated among students.

Fairfield Police School Safety Officers were immediately notified and conducted an investigation. A juvenile male student who created the video was quickly identified and assessed by the school safety team and school faculty.

The School Safety Division, along with the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau, have thoroughly investigated the facts and circumstances surrounding the videos and the juvenile, and determined there was no credible threat.

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old male juvenile was charged with Breach of Peace for the alarm caused by his social media posts. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court at a later date.

The Fairfield Police Department School Safety Division would like to remind parents to talk to their children about their social media use and that potentially threatening posts of any kind will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

