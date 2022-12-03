Fairfield News: TikTok Incident

#Fairfield CT– On Thursday December 1, Fairfield Police received information from school officials at Tomlinson Middle School about concerning TikTok videos being circulated among students.

Fairfield Police School Safety Officers were immediately notified and conducted an investigation. A juvenile male student who created the video was quickly identified and assessed by the school safety team and school faculty.

The School Safety Division, along with the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau, have thoroughly investigated the facts and circumstances surrounding the videos and the juvenile, and determined there was no credible threat.

As a result of the investigation, a 14-year-old male juvenile was charged with Breach of Peace for the alarm caused by his social media posts. He is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court at a later date.

The Fairfield Police Department School Safety Division would like to remind parents to talk to their children about their social media use and that potentially threatening posts of any kind will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

