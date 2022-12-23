Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

MULTIPLE WEST SIDE ARMED ROBBERIES NOT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 22, 2022

#Bridgeport CT– On Wednesday the Bridgeport Police Department’s Robbery/Burglary Unit arrested a 17 year-old male teenager from the West Side and charged him with multiple armed robberies that occurred in that part of the city.

The Juvenile suspect was taken into custody and served with an active felony warrant for a robbery that occurred within the 400 block of Poplar St. on 07/08/22 The investigation by Detective Albert Palatiello resulted in charges of Robbery in the First Degree, Strangulation in the Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

The Juvenile suspect was also charged Wednesday for a robbery that occurred earlier this week, on Tuesday, December 20th, at the Omega Deli-Market located at the intersection of Maplewood Ave. and Lenox Ave.

The Robbery/Burglary Unit, assisted by the Emergency Services Unit, Identification Unit (Major Crimes) and the Patrol Division, executed a search and seizure warrant hours later at the Juvenile suspects home located on the west side of the city. As a result of that search warrant, Detectives located property stolen from the victim in the suspect’s bedroom. The Juvenile suspect was charged with Robbery in the First Degree, Larceny in the Third Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Risk of Injury to a Minor and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree.

In addition, The same Juvenile was also charged Wednesday for a larceny that occurred on North Ave. on 09/21/22. He was charged with Larceny in the Fifth Degree in that case.

The 17-year-old suspect was transported to the juvenile detention center at 60 Housatonic Ave. following his arrest. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

The West Side area in which these robberies occurred had one of the highest volumes of robberies in the city over the past year.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash

Dec 22, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Firefighters Get A Tentative Contract!

Dec 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

CALLS FOR STRONGER CONSUMER PROTECTIONS AGAINST AIRLINE ABUSES

Dec 21, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Downed Tree

Dec 22, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

MULTIPLE WEST SIDE ARMED ROBBERIES NOT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Dec 22, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash

Dec 22, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Applications For Operation Fuel Now Open

Dec 22, 2022 Stephen Krauchick