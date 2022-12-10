Westport News: Crash Into The River

2022-12-10@12:58am–#Westrport CT–The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped. The fire department responded with 3 engines, a rescue truck, and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found a single-car

motor vehicle accident with the car coming to rest on its side in a creek adjacent to the

Saugatuck River. The car was in approximately two feet of water. Firefighters wearing

cold water rescue suits operated in the water and removed the lone occupant from the

vehicle. Westport EMS responded to the scene and transported the patient to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Westport PD responded and provided traffic control.