Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Westport

Westport News: Crash Into The River

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Dec 10, 2022

2022-12-10@12:58am–#Westrport CT–The Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash with a car in the Saugatuck River and a person trapped. The fire department responded with 3 engines, a rescue truck, and the Shift Commander. Units arrived and found a single-car

motor vehicle accident with the car coming to rest on its side in a creek adjacent to the

Saugatuck River. The car was in approximately two feet of water. Firefighters wearing

cold water rescue suits operated in the water and removed the lone occupant from the

vehicle. Westport EMS responded to the scene and transported the patient to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Westport PD responded and provided traffic control.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Norwalk Westport

Merritt Crash

Dec 1, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: 2 I-95 Crashes

Nov 30, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport News: Fire On The Outside Of A House

Nov 22, 2022 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Westport

Westport News: Crash Into The River

Dec 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Bridgeport News: Another Overnight Assault

Dec 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Overnight Assault

Dec 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Gridlock and 3 Unconscious At Beach Party

Dec 10, 2022 Stephen Krauchick