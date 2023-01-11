ACCESS HEALTH CT OPEN ENROLLMENT PERIOD ENDS MIDNIGHT JANUARY 15

Free help available through the call center, open Saturday, January 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 15 from 9:00 a.m. to midnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (Jan. 11, 2023) — Access Health CT (AHCT) encourages Connecticut residents to shop, compare, and enroll or renew their health insurance plans before the Open Enrollment deadline of Jan. 15.

Customers who enroll between December 16, 2022 and Jan. 15 at midnight will have coverage beginning Feb. 1. Free, expert help to enroll is available online, on the phone and in person at AHCT’s Navigator and Enrollment locations.

AHCT will also host a free, in-person enrollment fair Sunday, Jan. 15 at the University of Connecticut Stamford Campus, located at 1 University Place, Stamford, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Register here.

AHCT is the only place Connecticut residents can qualify for financial help to lower health insurance costs. And a new law, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), extends enhanced subsidies that make coverage more affordable by greatly reducing monthly payments (premiums) for many people who enroll through AHCT. It also provides financial help for those with somewhat higher incomes who can face high premiums but weren’t eligible in the past.

“There are just a few days left for Connecticut residents to enroll in a health insurance plan through Access Health CT for coverage this year,” said Chief Executive Officer of AHCT, James Michel. “We are here to help you find a plan that works best for you and your family.”

Connecticut residents can find free help and enroll online, in person or by phone.

For free online help, residents may visit AccessHealthCT.com. Live chat is available by clicking the “Live Chat” icon to connect with a customer service representative in real-time. Live chat is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and on select Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

There are several ways to get free in-person help. Residents may work with a certified broker or enrollment specialist in their community. To find a certified broker or enrollment specialist, visit the Get Help webpage.

In addition, residents may visit any of AHCT’s Navigator partner locations. Expert help from enrollment specialists is available at these locations year-round. To see a list of Navigator locations, visit the Enrollment Events webpage. Please contact the site in advance to make an appointment.

Connecticut residents can also visit one of AHCT’s Enrollment locations during the Open Enrollment period. For information about these locations, as well as the Jan. 15 enrollment fair in Stamford, visit the Enrollment Events webpage.

Residents may contact the call center at 1-855-805-4325, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on select Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Customers who are deaf or hearing impaired may use TTY at 1-855-789-2428 or call with a relay operator.

