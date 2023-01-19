Ansonia News: Man Hides In Back Seat To Rob Woman

#Ansonia CT–On January 17, 2023 at about 10:15 P.M., Ansonia Police officers patrolling Pershing Drive were flagged down by a female who reported a male hid in the backseat of her car then tried to steal her pocketbook. The female was able to fight off the suspect and he fled the scene. The female reported she had stopped at CVS on Pershing Drive, while she was in the store the male hid in the backseat of the car and confronted her as she drove on Pershing Drive. Officer Smith and his K9 partner Kane tracked the suspect to Howard Avenue where he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Adiel Viana-Ribeiro, age 25 of Bridgeport. Viana-Ribeiro was charged with Burglary Third Degree, Criminal Attempt at Robbery Third Degree, Criminal Attempt at Larceny Second Degree and Breach of Peace. He was held on a $50,000.00 bond and arraigned at Derby Superior Court today, January 18, 2023.