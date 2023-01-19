Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Ansonia News: Man Hides In Back Seat To Rob Woman

Jan 19, 2023

#Ansonia CT–On January 17, 2023 at about 10:15 P.M., Ansonia Police officers patrolling Pershing Drive were flagged down by a female who reported a male hid in the backseat of her car then tried to steal her pocketbook. The female was able to fight off the suspect and he fled the scene. The female reported she had stopped at CVS on Pershing Drive, while she was in the store the male hid in the backseat of the car and confronted her as she drove on Pershing Drive. Officer Smith and his K9 partner Kane tracked the suspect to Howard Avenue where he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect was identified as Adiel Viana-Ribeiro, age 25 of Bridgeport. Viana-Ribeiro was charged with Burglary Third Degree, Criminal Attempt at Robbery Third Degree, Criminal Attempt at Larceny Second Degree and Breach of Peace. He was held on a $50,000.00 bond and arraigned at Derby Superior Court today, January 18, 2023.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

