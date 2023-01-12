Bridgeport News: Person Shot

#Bridgeport CT–On January 11, 2023, at approximately 7:55 PM Bridgeport Police Officers responded to several calls of shots fired within the 700 block of Frenchtown Road. A short time later the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received information that a male party presented himself at an area hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. The victim is a 20-year-old West Haven man.

The Detective Bureau has responded and taken over the investigation. A crime scene was processed on Frenchtown Road and Detectives are working several leads. Anyone with information about this crime is requested to contact the case officer, Detective Aaron Rivera, at 203-581-5179. Citizens can also utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.