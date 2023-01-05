Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport Police Pursuit Into Milford

Stephen Krauchick

Jan 5, 2023

2023-01-04@ 5:54pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Milford CT–On Wednesday Bridgeport Police observed a vehicle allegedly involved with a homicide in another jurisdiction. Members from the Fairfield County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, which consist of members from the Bridgeport PD, began to follow the vehicle without lights and sirens from a distance onto I-95 northbound. The vehicle in the Milford area turned off all exterior lights in an attempt to elude any following vehicles and began to accelerate in speed and recklessly changed lanes. The vehicle exited the highway at Exit 37 where it was involved in an accident. Two of the three occupants fled the vehicle and a foot pursuit began. The suspects fled to a wooded area and were unable to be tracked by K9. The occupant that was detained Kaleem Uthmaan of Hamden was charged with C.G.S. 53a-48/53a-123 Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 2nd degree, C.G.S. 53a-126b Criminal Trover 2nd degree, C.G.S. 53a-167a Interfering with Police. Uthmaan was held in lieu of $150,000 bond, pending his arraignment in court. The vehicle reported stolen out of Waterbury, was being processed by New Haven Police.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

