Fairfield News: TD BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau’s Quality of Life Unit made
an arrest following the October 10, 2022 bank robbery at TD Bank (1643 Post Road).
Following an extensive investigation, the identity of the suspect was developed and identified as
Vincent Jones, 54, of New Haven, Connecticut.
Today, Fairfield Police apprehended Jones without incident at an apartment in the City of New
Haven. Jones was charged with Robbery 2nd Degree and Larceny 5th Degree and held on a $150,000.00 bond. Jones is scheduled to appear in court TOMORROW 01/13/2023.
Jones is a convicted felon and has an extensive criminal history which includes 47 previous arrests of Robbery, Burglary, Larceny, and drug charges.
“This is a great example of police work at its finest and could not be done without the help from the public. For that, we thank everyone who played a part in helping the
police apprehend the suspect in this case.”
Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus
your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.