Fairfield News: TD BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau’s Quality of Life Unit made

an arrest following the October 10, 2022 bank robbery at TD Bank (1643 Post Road).

Following an extensive investigation, the identity of the suspect was developed and identified as

Vincent Jones, 54, of New Haven, Connecticut.



Today, Fairfield Police apprehended Jones without incident at an apartment in the City of New

Haven. Jones was charged with Robbery 2nd Degree and Larceny 5th Degree and held on a $150,000.00 bond. Jones is scheduled to appear in court TOMORROW 01/13/2023.



Jones is a convicted felon and has an extensive criminal history which includes 47 previous arrests of Robbery, Burglary, Larceny, and drug charges.