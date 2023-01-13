Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Fairfield

Fairfield News: TD BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 13, 2023

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau’s Quality of Life Unit made
an arrest following the October 10, 2022 bank robbery at TD Bank (1643 Post Road).
Following an extensive investigation, the identity of the suspect was developed and identified as
Vincent Jones, 54, of New Haven, Connecticut.


Today, Fairfield Police apprehended Jones without incident at an apartment in the City of New
Haven. Jones was charged with Robbery 2nd Degree and Larceny 5th Degree and held on a $150,000.00 bond. Jones is scheduled to appear in court TOMORROW 01/13/2023.


Jones is a convicted felon and has an extensive criminal history which includes 47 previous arrests of Robbery, Burglary, Larceny, and drug charges.


“This is a great example of police work at its finest and could not be done without the help from the public. For that, we thank everyone who played a part in helping the
police apprehend the suspect in this case.”

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus
your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Fairfield

Fairfield News: Structure Fire

Jan 10, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: Lacerations From Workout

Jan 9, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Southport News: Woman Mauled By Dog

Jan 9, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

PROPOSED RULE TO BAN NON-COMPETE AGREEMENTS ACROSS ECONOMY

Jan 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

Fairfield News: TD BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED

Jan 13, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Ansonia News: Gun Arrest

Jan 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

Jan 12, 2023 Stephen Krauchick