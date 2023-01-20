Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport State News

Technical Schools On Lock-In/Out

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Jan 20, 2023

Frank Recchia of News12 is reporting to us that Frank all Connecticut Technical Education and Career System (CTECS) schools have been placed in a secure school protocol after a threat.

CTECS says they were made aware of the threat, but state police do not believe it is credible.

The schools were placed in a secure protocol out of an abundance of caution.

The secure protocol means that all exterior doors are locked, and no outside visitors will be permitted to access the building.

There is no word on what the actual threat entailed.

