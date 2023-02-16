Another Fatal Pedestrian Crash-This Time In Stratford

#Stratford CT–The Stratford Police Department is actively investigating a fatal accident on Main Street near Garden Street. During the incident, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Main Street. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The striking vehicle and operator remained on the scene.

The roadway is closed near garden street between North Avenue and Freeman Avenue and remains so until the completion of the initial investigation.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

At this time no further information is available as to the cause of the accident or possible charges.

If anyone witnessed the incident please contact the Stratford Police Department at Dispatch Center @ 203-385-4100 or Sergeant’s Desk @ 203-385-4145.