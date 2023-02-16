Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Stratford

Another Fatal Pedestrian Crash-This Time In Stratford

Stephen Krauchick

Feb 15, 2023

#Stratford CT–The Stratford Police Department is actively investigating a fatal accident on Main Street near Garden Street. During the incident, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Main Street. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The striking vehicle and operator remained on the scene.

The roadway is closed near garden street between North Avenue and Freeman Avenue and remains so until the completion of the initial investigation.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

At this time no further information is available as to the cause of the accident or possible charges.

If anyone witnessed the incident please contact the Stratford Police Department at Dispatch Center @ 203-385-4100 or Sergeant’s Desk @ 203-385-4145.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

