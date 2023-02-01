Bridgeport Activates Cold Weather Protocol

BRIDGEPORT, CT –All residents should be cautious from 12pm on Wednesday, February 1st until 12pm on Sunday, February 5th as temperatures drop with very low wind chill. Residents may utilize the below checklist as a guide to safety during cold weather:

Check heating devices.

Do not use a stove or oven to heat your home due to potential gas, carbon monoxide, and fire hazards.

Ensure that pets are brought inside.

Watch for ice on pipes and ground cover.

Bundle up if you must go outside.

Check on elderly neighbors and family members during colder temperatures.

Warming Centers

Senior Centers (Open only weekdays):

Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue, (9:00am-3:00pm)

East Side Senior Center – 268 Putnam Street, (9:00am-3:00pm)

Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street, (9:00am-3:00pm)

North End Bethany Senior Center – 20 Thorme Street, (9:00am- 3:00pm)

GBT Station

710 Water Street, Mon- Fri (9am-9pm),

Bridgeport Public Library Branches:

Main Branch – 925 Broad Street, Mon & Tues (10:00am-6:00pm), Wed & Thurs (12:00pm-8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue, Mon & Tues (10:00am-6:00pm), Wed & Thurs (10:00am-6:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

Newfield Branch – 755 Central Avenue, Mon & Tues (10:00am-6:00pm), Wed & Thurs (11:00am- 7:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue, Mon, Tues & Wed (10:00am-6:00pm), Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm) Sunday (Closed).

East Side Branch – 1174 East Main Street, Mon (10:00am-6:00pm), Tues (12:00pm-8:00pm) Wed (12:00pm-8:00pm) Thurs (10:00am-6:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am-5:00pm) Sunday (Closed).

South End Community Center- Overnight Stay/Case Worker Support

650 Park Ave– Open 24/7, November 16th, 2022, to April 16th 2023.

Limited overnight capacity

