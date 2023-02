2023-02-12@10:10am– Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 1700 block of North Avenue.

Firefighters on the scene reported a fire in a 2nd-floor ceiling, the fire held to 2 rooms on the 2nd floor. Red Cross to assist with the relocation of 4 adults from the 2nd floor. There were no injuries and the fire marshal on the scene investigated the cause and origin of the fire.

