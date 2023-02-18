Bridgeport News: Subway Robbed…AGAIN

This is a tip from a viewer. If it weren’t for this tip this would have gone unreported…you know, no bad news until after the election…

On Friday February 17, 2023 at 15:27hrs the Bridgeport ECC received multiple 911 calls about a business on East Main Street being robbed by a male who stated he had a firearm. The Bridgeport Police were immediately dispatched to 926 East Main Street Subway Sandwich Shop. According to BPD on-scene command reports the individual was gone on arrival and had told the staff he had a firearm but never brandished it and fled the location on foot heading northbound on East Main Street. This remains an active investigation.