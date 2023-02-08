Fairfield Health Department Hosts Healthy Living Program

The Fairfield Health Department is offering a healthy living program. This program is absolutely FREE for individuals who are looking to lose weight, prevent or manage chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension, or for those who just want to make a healthy lifestyle change. Participants meet in a group setting with trained Lifestyle Coaches and a Registered Dietitian to learn how to make modest lifestyle changes.

This 13-week program meets once a week and runs every Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm starting February 22nd at the Fairfield Regional Fire Training School located at 205 Richard White Way. Open to all residents in the greater Fairfield area.

Registration is required for this program. If you would like more information or to register, please contact Santina Jaronko, Assistant Director of Health.

