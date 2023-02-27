Milford News: Domestic Violence/Disorderly Conduct

On February 23, 2023, officers responded to Super 8 Motel for a report of a domestic violence incident. Officers spoke to Jose Narvaez of Bridgeport and Gianna Crisante of Ansonia who said that they got into a verbal argument over some texts onCrisante’s Apple Watch. When Crisante attempted to retrieve her watch from Narvaez, she pushed and struck him in the face. Once she got it back, Narvaez continued to attempt to get it back. Crisante called 911 on her phone and Narvaez ended the call.

Narvez was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Interfering with an Emergency Call

Crisante was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Both were released on a promise to appear in court.

