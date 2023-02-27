Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Milford News: Domestic Violence/Disorderly Conduct

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Feb 27, 2023

On February 23, 2023, officers responded to Super 8 Motel for a report of a domestic violence incident. Officers spoke to Jose Narvaez of Bridgeport and Gianna Crisante of Ansonia who said that they got into a verbal argument over some texts onCrisante’s Apple Watch. When Crisante attempted to retrieve her watch from Narvaez, she pushed and struck him in the face. Once she got it back, Narvaez continued to attempt to get it back. Crisante called 911 on her phone and Narvaez ended the call.

Narvez was charged with Disorderly Conduct and Interfering with an Emergency Call

Crisante was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

Both were released on a promise to appear in court.

This news report is made possible by:

Visit Interstate’s website at: https://ctbattery.com/
Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash sends 1 car into a building…AGAIN

Feb 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Oven Fire

Feb 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash!

Feb 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Milford News: Domestic Violence/Disorderly Conduct

Feb 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Crash sends 1 car into a building…AGAIN

Feb 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

I-95 Crash

Feb 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Oven Fire

Feb 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick