Milford News: Multiple Charges



#Milford CT–On February 11, 2023, police received a call that a male had stolen a license plate off a truck and slashed tires at 440 Wheelers Farm Road. Officers found 8 vans damaged, including plates stolen, tires slashed and broken mirrors. A short time later, officers responded to a W. Rutland Road address. The caller stated that they believed Ryan Finch was driving intoxicated. While officers were speaking to the caller, Finch drove at a high rate of speed into the driveway and onto the front lawn. Finch was in the driver’s seat holding an alcoholic beverage.

During the investigation, it was determined that Finch was responsible for the damage at 440 Wheelers Farm Road and was intoxicated. He was charged with:

Driving Under the Influence, Interfering with an Officer, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Larceny 6th Degree. His bond was set for $1,000.

