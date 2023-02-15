Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Milford

Milford News: Multiple Charges

Feb 15, 2023


#Milford CT–On February 11, 2023, police received a call that a male had stolen a license plate off a truck and slashed tires at 440 Wheelers Farm Road. Officers found 8 vans damaged, including plates stolen, tires slashed and broken mirrors. A short time later, officers responded to a W. Rutland Road address. The caller stated that they believed Ryan Finch was driving intoxicated. While officers were speaking to the caller, Finch drove at a high rate of speed into the driveway and onto the front lawn. Finch was in the driver’s seat holding an alcoholic beverage.

During the investigation, it was determined that Finch was responsible for the damage at 440 Wheelers Farm Road and was intoxicated. He was charged with:

Driving Under the Influence, Interfering with an Officer, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, and Larceny 6th Degree. His bond was set for $1,000.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

