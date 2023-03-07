Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SUES FOUR GHOST GUN DEALERS FOR ILLEGAL SALES IN CONNECTICUT

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 7, 2023

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today sued four out-of-state firearm dealers selling and advertising illegal, untraceable “ghost gun” parts in Connecticut.

On October 1, 2019, Connecticut banned the sale and receipt of unfinished frame and lower receiver gun components lacking serial numbers or unique identification, which are used to build ghost guns. Despite that, defendants Indie Guns of Florida, Steel Fox Firearms of Florida, Hell Fire Armory of North Carolina, and AR Industries of Utah each sold and shipped illegal ghost guns to an undercover investigator from the Office of the Attorney General.

The four firearm dealers each advertise and sell a variety of firearms and components, including ghost gun components that allow consumers to easily assemble handguns, fully functional AR-15 style automatic rifles, and other untraceable illegal guns. These components are shipped without serial numbers direct to consumers, bypassing federal licensed firearms dealers and background checks. The defendants ship illegal ghost gun parts directly to consumers without confirming whether the consumers are licensed to possess a firearm.

While websites for AR Industries and Steel Fox stated that they would not ship “AR-15 80% Lower Receiver” ghost gun kits to Connecticut, both companies shipped illegal ghost guns to a Connecticut address anyway. Indie Guns and Hell Fire had no warning, notice, or disclaimer.

By selling products that are expressly prohibited under Connecticut law, the lawsuit accuses each company of unfair and deceptive advertising, marketing and sales in violation of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

“Ghost guns are an untraceable menace that exists for one reason—to evade law enforcement and registration. They are a threat to public safety and they are illegal in Connecticut. If you ship ghost guns into Connecticut, we will find you, stop you, and hold you accountable,” said Attorney General Tong. “Indie Guns, Steel Fox Firearms, Hell Fire Armory and AR Industries all knew their ghost guns were illegal in Connecticut and they shipped these weapons to Connecticut anyway. We won’t let them get away with it.”

“The Department of Consumer Protection’s mission is to protect public health and safety. It is hard to imagine a more direct threat to public safety then shipping illegal ghost guns into the State. We look forward to supporting the attorney general in his efforts to take decisive action against this activity,” said Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull.

This press release was made possible by:

Stephen Krauchick

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

State News

Insurance For All

Mar 3, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT DIRECTS STATE OFFICE BUILDINGS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC TUESDAY DUE TO WINTER STORM

Feb 27, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
State News

Traffic Stops

Feb 26, 2023 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SUES FOUR GHOST GUN DEALERS FOR ILLEGAL SALES IN CONNECTICUT

Mar 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

STRATFORD LIBRARY’S TESS BECK TO RETIRE

Mar 7, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Serious Crash At Boston and Pembroke Street

Mar 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Bridgeport News: Man Shot On Howard Avenue

Mar 6, 2023 Stephen Krauchick