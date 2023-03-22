Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport News: Clinton Avenue Homicide

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 22, 2023

On March 22, 2023, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) determined the cause and manner of death of the unidentified party found at 905 Clinton Avenue on March 21, 2023.

The cause of death is blunt injuries of the head. The manner of death has been certified as a homicide.

The unidentified victim is described as a Hispanic Male, 5’4” tall, 135 pounds, with straight black hair, and brown eyes (approximate age is 30-35 years old). At the time of death, the victim was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The Bridgeport Police Homicide Squad has officially taken charge of the investigation. Anyone with information about this crime and/or the identity of the victim is requested to contact Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

