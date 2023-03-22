Bridgeport News: Clinton Avenue Homicide

On March 22, 2023, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) determined the cause and manner of death of the unidentified party found at 905 Clinton Avenue on March 21, 2023.

The cause of death is blunt injuries of the head. The manner of death has been certified as a homicide.

The unidentified victim is described as a Hispanic Male, 5’4” tall, 135 pounds, with straight black hair, and brown eyes (approximate age is 30-35 years old). At the time of death, the victim was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The Bridgeport Police Homicide Squad has officially taken charge of the investigation. Anyone with information about this crime and/or the identity of the victim is requested to contact Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.