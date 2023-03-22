Bridgeport News: Homicide Arrest

#Bridgeport CT–On March 16, 2022, at approximately 5:20 pm, Bridgeport Police responded to 590 East Main Street (rear parking lot) on the report of party shot at that location. Upon arrival officers observed a victim, later identified as Thomas Asbury DOB 7/26/1999, laying on the ground in the parking lot next to a vehicle. He was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the torso. AMR ambulance arrived and transported the victim to Bridgeport Hospital. The Detective Bureau responded to conduct their investigation and process the crime scene.

Mr. Asbury never recovered from his injuries and ultimately passed away at Bridgeport Hospital on May 6, 2022.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad took over this investigation on April 20, 2022. As a result of the investigation led by Detective Thomas Harper, the shooter was identified as 21-year-old Azaya Stefurak of Bridgeport CT. An arrest warrant was prepared and secured by Det. Harper.

On March 22, 2023, the US Marshal’s Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force took Azaya Stefurak into custody and served him with the arrest warrant charging him with Murder, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, and Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle. He is being held on a 1-million-dollar bond. Stefurak is scheduled to be arraigned in court (172 Golden Hill Street, BPT) on March 23, 2023.