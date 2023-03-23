Bridgeport News: Gunshot Wound Reported in Bridgeport’s PT Barnum Housing Complex

#Bridgeport CT–On March 21, 2023, a 21-year-old male resident of the westside of Bridgeport arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim reported that he was shot while walking within the PT Barnum Housing Complex in the vicinity of buildings 5 and 6. No suspect(s) description is available at this time, and there were no ShotSpotter activations recorded. The Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation and is requesting anyone with information about the crime to contact the case officer, Detective Jose Bahr, at 203-581-5225.

