Bridgeport News: Mystery Crime Scene And The Lost Transparency…..

2023-03-21#Bridgeport CT– Thanks to everyone alerting me to the crime scene at the abandoned home at the corner of North and Clinton Avenue. I’ve received a LOT of messages about this because of the high-traffic area. Remember though, Joe Ganim took the press’s police radios away right after the last election so I have no idea what is going on. I reached out to the police department and the mayor’s office but so far no word back. When they took the press’s radios away they promised they would post calls of interest on their Twitter page. That has pretty much turned into the Chief Porter Corner publicity page.

Chief Porter had a meeting with Frank Recchia and I when he first took office. He promised more transparency and better reporting through the Veoci texts the city uses. Mayor Ganim repeatedly said there is no gag order for the police to talk to the press and Chief Porter said in this meeting we should be able to. Well, that didn’t happen when the shooting spree happened at Trumbull Gardens and they had the press conference at the chief’s office I asked him to say on camera there was no gag order. He sure did back peddle and the Mayor’s assistant Tia Josef jumped in and sternly said no.

If the viewers didn’t alert me to this crime scene it probably would go unreported, so I appreciate you letting me know. Usually, when I can’t do my job I go to the supervisor. Well, I tried. This is why I’m reporting back to you why I don’t know what is going on on North Avenue.