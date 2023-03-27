Bridgeport News: Snapchat Robbery Arrest

The Bridgeport Police Robbery Squad completed a month-long investigation into a victimized juvenile who attempted to purchase an Apple i-Phone on February 23, 2023, through the multimedia instant messaging app. “Snapchat”.

The juvenile victim contacted juvenile subjects via Snapchat regarding the posted sale of an Apple i-Phone. An agreement was made to purchase the i-phone in the amount of $200 at the intersection of Washington Avenue & Laurel Avenue near the Walgreens pharmacy store in Bridgeport.

The victim peddled his bicycle to the prearranged location to meet with the subjects and complete the transaction. Upon arrival, the victim was presented with a phone that was not the one depicted for sale on snapchat. After the victim became suspicious, one of the suspects pressed a hard object against the victim’s side and threatened to kill him & strip him naked if he did not comply with their instructions. The victim was forced to walk to a less populated area on Laurel Avenue. Once on Laurel Avenue, the two juvenile suspects searched the victim’s pockets and took his $200 prior to fleeing the area on foot. The victim returned home and reported the incident to his parent(s) who in turn notified the victim’s high school administration.

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Robbery Squad procured two arrest warrants for the responsible juvenile suspects on March 21, 2023. A departmental BOLO (Be On the Look Out) was released for the 2 responsible juveniles on March 22, 2023. Shortly after receiving the BOLO, members of the Bridgeport Police Patrol Division located both juvenile suspects and took them into custody. They are charged with Robbery in the 1st Degree and Threatening in the 1st Degree.