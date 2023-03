TOMAS ELIAS LAPORTE / MALE / WHITE-HISPANIC, 48 YEARS OF AGE DOB: 09/23/1974

HEIGHT 5’10”, WEIGHT 180 lbs., HAIR BLACK, EYES BROWN

KNOWN TO FREQUENT THE WEST SIDE OF BRIDGEPORT

Is wanted for Assault in the 1st Degree with a Firearm. The incident occurred on March 8, 2023, on the West Side of Bridgeport CT.

The above should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. Immediately call 911 with any information and follow up with the case officer, Detective Arturo Calvao, at 203 581-5215