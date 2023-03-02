Bridgeport Police Arrest Suspect After Assault on Aldine Ave

#Bridgeport CT–On Tuesday afternoon, the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a report of an ongoing assault in the 100th block of Aldine Ave. The incident occurred at around 2:21pm, prompting the Bridgeport Police Department to respond immediately to the scene.

Upon arrival, the police encountered a heated altercation between two parties, which led to the deployment of their taser unit. The authorities were able to apprehend one suspect and took them into custody.

Currently, an active investigation is ongoing regarding the assault, and the authorities have not disclosed any further details regarding the incident.