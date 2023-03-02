Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police Arrest Suspect After Assault on Aldine Ave

Stephen Krauchick

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 2, 2023

#Bridgeport CT–On Tuesday afternoon, the Bridgeport Emergency Communications Center (ECC) received a report of an ongoing assault in the 100th block of Aldine Ave. The incident occurred at around 2:21pm, prompting the Bridgeport Police Department to respond immediately to the scene.

Upon arrival, the police encountered a heated altercation between two parties, which led to the deployment of their taser unit. The authorities were able to apprehend one suspect and took them into custody.

Currently, an active investigation is ongoing regarding the assault, and the authorities have not disclosed any further details regarding the incident.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

