Bus Fares To Return

Mar 20, 2023

Bus Fares To Return

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is reminding transit users that bus fares return on April 1, 2023, for all buses and ADA paratransit in Connecticut.

Fares have been suspended on all public transit buses in Connecticut since April 1, 2022, as a result of a state law Governor Lamont signed last year. Federal restrictions prevent the state from extending this suspension for any longer than 12 months.

Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time to avoid lines at customer service centers and at fareboxes when boarding buses. CTtransit tickets and passes can be purchased at retail locations in Connecticut, online, or through the mail.

For all fare options, included monthly and 10-day passes, visit CTtransit.com. For those using other local transit operators, please visit their websites for fare information which are located here, Local Bus Service (ct.gov).

For trip planning help, commuting information, and live customer service, please visit CTrides.com.

