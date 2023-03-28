Honoring the Memory of a Brave Young Boy by Raising Funds for Pediatric Cancer Research

State Senator Tony Wong and Bill Gerber, founder of Team Teddy, attended the St. Baldrick’s Day event to raise funds and shave their heads in honor of pediatric cancer patients. The event was organized by Team Teddy, which has been operating for 13 years and has raised close to $1.5 million for pediatric cancer research to date.

The motivation for the event is personal, as Bill Gerber’s son Teddy passed away due to pediatric cancer. Team Teddy was started in his honor and has grown into a community effort involving volunteers, including children, families, and the broader community.

The funds raised by Team Teddy are donated to St. Baldrick’s, an organization that funds grants for pediatric cancer research. The hope is that the research will lead to new drugs and treatments for pediatric cancers. Despite the progress made in recent years, there is still a long road ahead, and more funding is needed.

The event is a reminder of the impact that pediatric cancer has on not only the patient but also their families. It is a call to action for the entire community to come together and raise awareness and support for those impacted by childhood cancer.

The event also highlights the importance of putting aside political differences and coming together for a common cause. State Senator Tony Wong, a Republican, and Bill Gerber, a Democrat, both support the cause of pediatric cancer research and are united in their efforts to raise funds and awareness for this cause.

Anyone can contribute to this worthy cause by visiting the St. Baldrick’s website and donating to Team Teddy Osborne Hill. The event may be over, but the need for funding and support continues. Let us come together as a community and make a difference in the fight against pediatric cancer.