Milford News: Domestic Violence

Mar 15, 2023

#Milford CT–On March 11, 2023, officers responded to the Devon Motel for a disturbance. Officers spoke to the victim who stated that they got into an argument with Edwin Rivera of Bridgeport and they attempted to leave the room. Rivera grabbed them by the neck and slammed them onto the bed, where he held them down by the neck and refused to allow them to leave. The victim’s earring was ripped out of their ear during the struggle. The victim had injuries to their neck, ear and cheek. Rivera was charged with Assault 3rd Degree, Unlawful Restraint 2nd Degree, and Disorderly Conduct. BOND: $10,000

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

