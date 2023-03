#Milford CT–On February 28, 2023, Herlyne Demosthenes, 26 of Stratford was taken into custody for an arrest warrant stemming from a fraud incident reported in January at the Holiday Inn Express while she was an employee. CHARGE(S): Credit Card Theft (12 Counts) and Larceny 3rd Degree.

BOND: $5,000 COURT: 3-28-2023.

This press release was made possible by: